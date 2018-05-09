Withrow a true leader, not someone trying to advance a political career

In today’s political climate it’s easy to lose interest in government. Politicians often care more about advancing their careers than providing true leadership.
What qualities are important in a political office holder? True leadership requires integrity, accountability, passion and a real work ethic. Real leaders work tirelessly for the people who elected them; they are self-giving, not self-serving. Terry Withrow has proven himself as a genuine steward of Stanislaus County.
Terry’s expertise as a CPA has doubtlessly helped Stanislaus County. But Terry isn’t just a money man, he is out in the trenches. Terry is an advocate for “Focus on Prevention,” a program that keeps our most vulnerable children safe, in school and on track for a brighter future. He fights for the No. 1 resource for every business, farmer, and family: water. His political aspirations are only for the betterment of our county – the community in which he raised his children, and where his children raise their children.
I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Terry personally and professionally for over 30 years, and I emphatically endorse Terry Withrow for District 3 County Supervisor.
Michel Etchebarne, Modesto
