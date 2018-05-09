Zwahlen’s priorities are our priorities, that’s why we support her for Congress

Education is the key to the future of our Central Valley and our nation. As former public school educators, we support Sue Zwahlen’s priorities with regard to education: make college affordable by reducing tuition and student debt burden; provide funding for more school counselors at all grade levels; encourage vocational education and much-needed apprenticeship programs; provide more federal funding for preschool and support for daycare providers; and undo the deep cuts the Trump administration has made to the education budget.
As a mother of six children educated in public schools, and with eight years’ experience in elected service on the Modesto City Schools board, Sue understands the challenges we face in providing quality, affordable education for our children. Join us in casting your vote for Sue Zwahlen for Congressional District 10.
Gary and Patricia McDaniel, Modesto
Comments