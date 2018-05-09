Zwahlen truly understands healthcare and education; we need her in Congress

Politics has become too divisive. Our elected officials argue over who is right and who is wrong, and nothing gets done. Sue Zwahlen is different. She will work to solve our problems – from healthcare to education – with a unique solid understanding of both. Additionally, Sue knows we need well-paying jobs here in the Central Valley so college graduates can call this home. Sue Zwahlen understands our needs and will fight for us in Washington. Sue has my vote for Congress.
Maree Hawkins, Modesto
