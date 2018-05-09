Harder walks the talk on campaign trail, and will in Washington, too

Democrat Joshua Harder has the right qualifications to represent and make the right decisions for California’s 10th Congressional District.
What separates Harder from the other candidates is his willingness to listen, spend time with constituents, and provide solutions to important issues such as education, healthcare, comprehensive immigration reform, sustainable water for the Central Valley and women’s rights.
As a lecturer at MJC, he understands the importance of education for all, including undocumented students. He sees first hand how they’re affected by current policies and sees the need for change. He walks the talk – marching with Stanislaus State students for immigration reform. Imagine what he can do as our representative in Congress.
Harder is not beholden to any corporation or PAC. This means that when November rolls around, voters in California’s 10th District can choose between a candidate who has taken millions from special interests like trucking companies, banks and the NRA, and one who has not taken such donations.
Harder is the right choice if we want to see the positive change we desire for the Valley.
Julissa Ruiz Ramirez, Hughson
