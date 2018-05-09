The Bee got it wrong in picking Dirkse and Davis

I am disillusioned with The Modesto Bee’s endorsements for both Stanislaus County Sheriff and Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools. I don’t understand how Jeff Dirkse (who has been likened to a younger Mark Puthoff) and Don Davis (who values test scores above all else) were endorsed by the editorial board when other opponents are clearly better qualified for the jobs. The Modesto Bee has lost a good deal of their credibility because they endorsed the least qualified people for two of our county’s important leadership positions.
The most qualified candidates are Juan Alanis for Stanislaus County Sheriff and Scott Kuykendall for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Education.
Debbie Adair, Modesto
