Who is poisoning the feral cats around Village I?

Someone is poisoning the feral cats on my block. I have a pretty good idea who it is and I’ve already contacted the Modesto police. Yesterday, I took in a very sick little feral cat to my veterinarian. He’s hospitalized now because they are trying to flush out his kidneys due to being poisoned by anti-freeze. He’s one of the cats who was trapped, neutered and returned with help from The Cat Network of Stanislaus County.
Last week I found a dead cat on the sidewalk with no visible trauma; now cats are turning up missing.
I’m reaching out to all animal caregivers as well as to the SPCA, Humane Society and PETA for the love of all animals. I’m not asking for money, but to help me with the medical bills for caring for these poisoned cats. I also want to let everyone in the Village One Area know to be mindful and not let your cat or dog roam the neighborhood. Someone ill-hearted person is poisoning and killing the 13 feral cats I helped neuter over the last two months with help from Stanislaus County Animal Control and The Cat Network. These are clearly acts of animal cruelty.
Efren Martinez, Modesto
