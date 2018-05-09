First Amendment doesn’t give anyone right to discriminate

Re “Will Supreme Court save my bakeshop?” (Page 7A, April 30): It was interesting to read the baker’s tale of woe describing the fallout from his business decision to discriminate against gay people. Apparently, he has lost some bakery business and discovered that there are folks in the community that have criticized him for his bigotry. He attempts to justify his no-baking wedding cake policy by citing a religious belief and claiming the Constitution’s First Amendment somehow guarantees his right not to bake cakes for certain people.
Unfortunately, his religious belief that same-sex marriage is an abomination is probably based on the same biblical discourse that says beards, eating shellfish and wearing two different fabrics at the same time are also nasty. To be consistent, he shouldn’t bake wedding cakes for divorced people or any other biblical sinners. It’s just not fair to pick on only one group.
The First Amendment gives him the right to say that he doesn’t like or approve of gay people, but it doesn’t give him the right to discriminate against them by refusing to sell them something that other folks can buy – like a wedding cake. It’s also not right for him to ask the Supreme Court to legalize bigotry and discrimination.
Michael A. Clarke, Salida
Comments