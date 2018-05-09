Dirkse has background, experience to be a great sheriff

Jeff Dirkse is by far the most experienced and best qualified candidate running for Stanislaus County Sheriff. His military training and background are impressive – Army Ranger and then National Guard commander in a war zone in Iraq. I admire the fact he re-enlisted after 9/11. How many of the rest of us had the guts to do that?
I’m also impressed with Jeff’s law enforcement career. In 11 years with the Sheriff’s Department, he’s been promoted multiple times. That says something about what his superiors think of his ability. He’s now a lieutenant assigned as the police chief in Patterson. His opponent, on the other hand, was a deputy for many years before he finally became a sergeant.
Jeff has the skills, experience and vision to lead the department for many years. He strikes me as exactly the kind of man I’d want by my side in a dangerous situation … and a great candidate for sheriff.
Diane Ericson Bavaro, Modesto
Comments