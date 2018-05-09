Talked myself into it; California needs to be three separate states

Once again a bunch of weirdos are gathering signatures to put an initiative on the ballot to split California into three separate states. Considering that California has just become the fifth-largest economy in the world, it seems odd to split a winning state into three little states.
However, considering a couple of the really foolish projects the big state is working on, it makes some sense to split. First is the high-speed rail project to build a railroad from San Francisco to LA, which would send a bullet train over the Grapevine – or will it be the bullet bus, which is how Amtrak handles the mountains now. Nineteenth-century technology is obsolete.
The second big project that would die is the twin tunnels. They would take water from Northern California and send it to LA. That money would be so much better spent building desalinization plants to quench LA’s thirst. I lived in Saudi Arabia for several years and “desal” plants worked just fine.
Now I have changed my mind, and I will vote to split the state up.
Bill Wood, Oakdale
