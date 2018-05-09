Borges has done so much for Salida; elect her to County Board

Katherine Borges is the best choice for Supervisor in Stanislaus County District 3. She is the only candidate that has been against Salida being annexed from the very beginning. She has been a great advocate for Stanislaus County. She’s gone to Sacramento to fight for our water and to advocate for a bill that would help unincorporated communities all over California.
I have gone with her door to door in Salida and Wood Colony letting people know about Modesto’s plan for annexation. She’s cleaned up graffiti in Salida and Modesto, cleaned up Highway 99, given out food and toiletries to the homeless while trying to help them get off the streets, volunteers with the Modesto police department, stayed up all night multiple times trying to catch a thief in Salida, helped bring back a community festival, gathered signatures to protest the gas tax, helped with a Christmas program for families in Salida and countless other acts of community service.
She’s truly a candidate for the people. She’s not bought by any special interests and truly wants to make Stanislaus County better for all residents, not just those in District 3. Vote for Katherine Borges on June 5.
Amanda Sorenson, Salida
