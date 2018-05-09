Sign petition to keep abortion pill off California college campuses

The California Assembly is currently considering SB 320, a Senate Bill that would mandate all University of California and California State University campuses to distribute the abortion drug, RU-486. California citizens need to consider the impact this will have on campuses if SB 320 passes. We all need to go to visit www.nocampusabortions.com and sign the petition to make sure the legislature does not sneak this bill into law.
Students For Life need as many signatures (you can sign online) so they can take the signatures to the Assembly, which will be sometime around the middle of May.
Charmaine Dennis, Modesto
Comments