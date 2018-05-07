Demise of travel agents have hurt consumers

With the onslaught of online travel booking sites, travel information and ways to buy tickets have become ubiquitous. That might make travel planning appear easier, but it’s become more cumbersome and divides our buying power making it more difficult to enforce consumer rights.
As a result, air travel is among the biggest pain points and causes of skepticism among consumers. The American Society of Travel Agents 2017 study, “How America Travels,” found “Americans overwhelmingly support requiring airlines to advertise the full price for a passenger and not hide airline surcharges and government taxes in hyperlinks or fine print.”
On May 8, ASTA and hundreds of travel advisors like myself are headed to Washington to put our weight behind advocating for our clients – the travelers. Our job is to deconstruct those wordy legal documents written to confuse consumers.
There is a need for real travel expertise, just like an accountant for tax season. As a travel advisor, we’re the first line of defense for consumers, offering many services that save time and money.
When it comes to limited vacation days and investment of hundreds or even thousands of dollars, it makes sense to use a professional.
Shannon Prindiville, Modesto
Comments