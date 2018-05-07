Kuykendall understands many ways children need to be kept safe

The Stanislaus County schools superintendent and sheriff have a long tradition of working together in the best interests of our youth. For more than 20 years, the County Office of Education has supported the Police Activities League, creating positive relationships between our community and law enforcement by providing safe after-school programs in which children can play, grow and learn. Scott Kuykendall understands the importance of law enforcement and education working together to get things done.
Under Scott’s direction, the Sheriff’s Department and SCOE worked together on comprehensive active-shooter training for local emergency response agencies and school staff. The Focusing on Children Under Stress program is another great example of inter-agency teamwork. First responders now inform local school districts when students experience a traumatic event in the home, giving schools the opportunity to gather resources and better meet student needs the next day. Scott has made student access to counseling a priority and employs four full-time mental health clinicians to meet the needs of the students in his programs.
I am endorsing Scott Kuykendall for superintendent because of his demonstrated leadership and commitment to strong countywide partnerships that keep Stanislaus County students safe and in school.
Sheriff Adam E. Christianson, Modesto
