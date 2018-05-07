Madueño a proven leader, we should send her to Congress

Rarely do I publicly recommend someone for elective office. During this election cycle, however, I am making an exception. I am recommending Congressional District 10 candidate Virginia Madueño.
I first met Virginia some years back when she was Stanislaus County’s public information officer. After leaving the county, Virginia founded, and became president of Imagen LLC, a communications and marketing firm. She also became politically engaged and was soon elected council member and mayor of the city of Riverbank. Virginia also served in numerous appointive positions, and presently sits on the State of California Boating and Waterways Commission.
Virginia’s in-depth knowledge of local, state and federal government issues is impressive. She knows our community and its needs. Moreover, she is sharp, articulate and poised. If elected, I know she will work hard while pursuing positive outcomes for the benefit of our community. I hope you will vote for Virginia, a proven leader, in June.
Dale Butler, Modesto
