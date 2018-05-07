Madueno created too much drama in Riverbank; don’t send her to D.C.

Virginia Madueno was on the city council in Riverbank. In 2006, she backed the purchase of the Del Rio Theater for $1.7 million without an inspection of the property. In an article, she stated she was thrilled with the purchase because she loved theater in school. It was found that the building was structurally unsound and had asbestos. It would cost too much to fix. It sold in 2016 for $175,000.
In 2008, Madueno became mayor; there was so much fighting that the council could barely get anything done.
Trying for re-election in 20012 she lost. She was going to file with the Secretary of State for a complaint of election fraud for the way the county clerk handled the election. She also filed for a recount. After a few days, she stopped the recount upon learning it would not be done for free. She stated that “I pray none of you will learn how much harm has been done to my family.” When asked what harm, she refused to elaborate.
She had so many issues in a small city. Having her in Congress scares me.
Ed Holt, Riverbank
