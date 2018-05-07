The military and DOJ don’t belong to Trump; they’re here to protect all of us

These are frightening times we live in. We are a nation of laws, the basis of which is the Constitution. That covers everyone, and no one is above the law – not you, not me, not the president.
As I watch the president say the Navy is “his Navy,” and the other day say that the justice department was “his DOJ,” I become very worried. Both are there to protect the people of the United States, not the president. Every person working in government, whether in the military or law enforcement, takes and oath to protect and defend the Constitution – not the president. Like the press, the DOJ should and must remain independent to maintain the rule of law.
When we have some in Congress trying to undermine the investigation into the Russian attack on the freedoms of all Americans, we should be alarmed. They should instead be seeking a solution and a defense so our elections are no longer in danger and our votes not influenced by foreign government propaganda appearing on network media as fact when it has been targeted to certain groups to influence their vote.
Charlie Lockett, Modesto
