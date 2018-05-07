Yes, a life is worth defending; and that’s easier of assault weapons are banned

Re “Students at Johansen High stage walkout for gun rights” (Front Page, May 3): One of the signs held by a teenager participating in the Stand for the Second walkout at Johansen High School read, “A life is worth defending.” It would seem to me it would be better to protect that life by preventing it from being attacked by an assault rifle in the first place. By banning assault rifles a situation is created where that life is protected from that danger, making it easier to defend. How is that not a real solution?
Daniel Brown, Modesto
