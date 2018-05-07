You can’d do better than Terry Withrow, or even as well

Terry Withrow is far and away the best candidate for Stanislaus County District 3 Supervisor. He has been the representative on the board’s committees dealing with essential surface water supplies and is a regular participant in other groups dealing with several crucial issues.
I am a retired research hydrologist and discuss with Terry any questions he might have on water. As a full-time certified public accountant, he deals daily with financial matters. For that reason, he has specific skills required to run the county. Last, but not least, is the experience he has from past service on the board. You can’t do better than Terry, or even as well. Be sure to vote.
Vance Kennedy, Modesto
