Ethical, smart, energetic and fearless – that’s Josh Harder

California’s 10th Congressional District has a unique opportunity to elect a local candidate who dreamed of getting a world-class education, and made it happen through hard work and perseverance. Raised in Turlock, Josh Harder transferred to Modesto High School to earn the prestigious International Baccalaureate Degree. With the help Rotary and Veterans scholarships, he graduated from Stanford with an economics/political science degree. Later he was a volunteer with the Gates Foundation, helping farmers in Kenya and Uganda organize. The African experience motivated Josh to earn his MBA/MPP from Kennedy and Harvard Business Schools. Josh currently teaches at MJC.
Josh knows how to start and grow small businesses and create jobs. He has the experience and expertise to help this district achieve a better future. He cares about you.
I served on the Modesto City School Board for 12 years, and for 24 years on the George Lucas Education Foundation Board. I have known many capable people, but Josh stands out! I consider Josh a gift to voters. He is smart, ethical, energetic and fearless. I hope you will join me in voting for Josh Harder.
Kate Nyegaard, Modesto
