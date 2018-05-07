Harder’s education, experience, dedication will make the difference

Josh Harder is the best choice for California’s 10th Congressional District. What separates Josh Harder from the other candidates is his will to listen, spend time with constituents, understanding of the importance of education and his ability to come up with solutions regarding other issues such as healthcare, immigration reform, sustainable water for the Central Valley and Women’s Rights. Harder has the education and experience to represent and make the right decisions regarding the California’s 10th Congressional District in Washington D.C.
Gloria Vallin, Turlock
Comments