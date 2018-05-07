Why is Ripon planning to punish seniors with excessive fire protection fees?

Re “Stanislaus fire agency may start charging people it aids” (Front Page, May 7): I wonder how many Ripon voters are aware of now harmful Measure A is to so many retired residents of this city? Why is the Ripon Fire District Protection Board punishing seniors by proposing $250 per unit (specifically Bethany Home), and only $125 per other residences?
There are other questions: Why staff another station with so many personnel? Why not move firefighters from the main station? The population doesn’t support fully staffing another station at the present time. Why are we the only fire district in San Joaquin County which finances its own ambulance service, a much more expensive operation than contracting for services? So many questions, so few answers from Ripon Fire District Protection Board.
Elinor Kniffin, Ripon
