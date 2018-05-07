Denham should be applauded for trying to help Dreamers

country is at its best when opportunity is available to all. Lately, politicians in Washington have been toying with the opportunity – and futures – of the 800,000 young DACA recipients, called Dreamers, who’ve built their lives in the United States. Intensely partisan stances that create such uncertainty do nothing to help America succeed in the long run.
That’s why it’s important to celebrate leaders in Congress who’ve made real attempts at bipartisan solutions to address the DACA crisis. I applaud Rep. Jeff Denham, who recently introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives that’d bring four bills related to DACA, including a clean DREAM Act, to the House floor for consideration and a vote. I appreciate that Rep. Denham is working to offer solutions rather than empty partisan rhetoric.
My organization, Year Up, believes everyone should have the opportunity to reach their full potential through access to higher education and professional careers. Rep. Denham understands this, and I encourage his colleagues in Congress – Republicans and Democrats – to support his resolution to allow for a productive immigration debate.
Jay Banfield, managing director of California, Year Up, San Francisco
