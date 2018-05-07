Davis has brought spectacular success to Waterford; he’ll do same to county

As the former Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) Coordinator of Student Events, mine was the office right next door to the county superintendent’s. In fact, in my nearly 20 years at SCOE, I worked for (and next to) two superintendents.
In my opinion, Don Davis is best prepared to lead SCOE and its 1,100 employees (and the countless students, families and districts that SCOE serves). I was on the Waterford Unified School District Board of Trustees at the time Davis was tapped to become Waterford’s superintendent. He had already been an outstanding principal (with statewide and national fame for turning Waterford High School into the highest performing high school in the seven-county region). Since then, he has continued to push the district to new heights.
Just this past year, state superintendent Tom Torlakson recognized Waterford as a Gold Ribbon School (the only one in Stanislaus County), and gave an additional distinction for being a Title I Academic Achieving School. Davis has brought success to Waterford through hard work and persistence, and will bring the same countywide. I know he will be an awesome county superintendent!
Barbara Little, Waikoloa, Hawaii
