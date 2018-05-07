Don Davis has vision, experience and ethics to lead Stanislaus Schools

As an educator with 30 years experience, and the superintendent of the fifth-largest school district in Stanislaus County, I proudly join my colleagues in supporting Don Davis for county superintendent. Don is the only candidate with the experience of leading a comprehensive K-12 school system and the ability to develop a common vision for all 24 school districts in our county. Don’s success transforming student achievement as superintendent in Waterford has earned him the respect of educational leaders throughout California and the United States.
Don is an educational leader – not a politician. He will be an advocate for the children of Stanislaus County and is not beholden to career politicians and special-interest groups. Don will be our local voice in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., making sure valuable resources reach local classrooms for our teachers and students.
In a state with a population of nearly 40 million, only 58 individuals are provided the privilege of representing their counties as superintendents. Make your vote matter. Support a leader with a proven track record, the highest ethical standards, and a vision to help all students in every district in Stanislaus County. Elect Don Davis as our next county superintendent!
Philip Michael Alfano, Superintendent, Patterson Joint Unified School District
