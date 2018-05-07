Yes, there are bad Christians; but all are looking for God’s grace

Thank you, Modesto Bee, for publishing the well-written op-ed (“Churches must be places of light, with no room for predators” Page 1B, May 6) by Ross Lee regarding sexual abuse in Christian churches. It reminded me of a quote by G.K. Chesterton: “The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting. It has been found difficult; and left untried.”
Christianity begins with the premise that all people, everywhere, are born without a saving relationship with God. Only through God’s grace can anyone rise above that deprivation. Christians, like everyone else, are sinners. Their only saving grace (pun allowed) is that they have elected to respond to the grace of God, and accept their hopeless inability to save themselves.
To think that Christians are better than anyone else, with the exception of an ongoing relationship with Jesus Christ, is laughable. Everyone knows a purported Christian who is a hypocrite, a sinner and, in some instances, deplorable. On the other side of the coin, as Lee pointed out, is offered the salvation of mankind. There is no other mediator between God and mankind but Jesus Christ.
The solution to bad Christians is to try it and be a good one. Don’t rely on your own fallible humanity: rely on God.
Gary Nelson, Modesto
Comments