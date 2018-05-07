What’s in a title? Perhaps a little embellishment for Alanis

Re “Alanis will bring change to SO” (Letters, March 25): The letter stated that Juan Alanis brought “canines to safely extract inmates” to the department. Sheriff Adam Christianson commented, “We do not use K9s to safely extract inmates.” Alanis has claimed multiple times, including in his print materials, that he is the acting police chief in Hughson and Waterford. In his speech to the Republican Central Committee, he acknowledged that it is not actually his title by saying, “I was the acting police chief for the cities of Hughson and Waterford but I didn’t necessarily have the title.” What else is he embellishing?
Luis Mendoza, Denair
