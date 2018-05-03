Prosecutors are fleeing DA’s office run by Fladager; vote for Mayne to replace her

I am a former prosecutor with the Stanislaus County DA’s office. I left the office in January after nearly 14 years as a Deputy District Attorney. My departure marked the 27th time since 2015 that a DDA has left the office. Since I left in January, five more attorneys have followed me out the door. This is not normal!
Birgit Fladager, the current DA, has fostered a management culture rooted in dysfunction which has destroyed morale at all levels. The result threatens public safety and quality of life for all of us. Crime victims, the dedicated law enforcement officers, the committed Deputy District Attorneys and the general public all deserve the very best district attorney possible. I believe that person is John R. Mayne.
John R. Mayne, a highly respected DDA, thinks we deserve better. I am one of many now former Stanislaus County prosecutors who are deeply concerned for the future of public safety in the county I have called home since 2001. Stanislaus County cannot afford four more years of Birgit Fladager as District Attorney. We deserve better! I urge you to vote for John R. Mayne in June.
Jared T. Carillo, Riverbank
