Patterson’s 15 percent mandate makes American Dream reachable for working-class families. Keep it

The city of Patterson’s attempt to reduce the 15 percent mandate of affordable housing for all new developments, laid out in the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, sends a very bad message to the working-class families of our community. The message is, “You can work in our fields and in our warehouses, but you will not be able to afford to live here” is a direct attack on the ability of those families to reach the “American Dream” and find their way to prosperity.
My father, Eusebio “Sam” Cuellar Jr., made it his life work to assure that everyone had the opportunity our family had to become a homeowner. This opportunity to build our own home opened the doors for our family to build equity, and provide a better life than our parents had for my brother and me. It helped us get a college education, and supported us to be homeowners ourselves and provide a solid foundation as we start our own families.
Hard-working families of Patterson deserve the opportunity to build a better life. I challenge city leaders to lead with their hearts, not with the wallets of their developer friends and supporters. Keep the 15 percent mandate!
Sergio Cuellar, Sacramento
