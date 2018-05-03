Got a message from God, and he likes the other guy

Re “Stanislaus County sheriff candidates spark controversy” (Front Page, May 1): So both of our candidates in the race for sheriff have baggage to carry around. What else is new? Until Andy Griffith throws his hat in the ring, we will have to chose between the two who are running. The question is, whose baggage should we help carry? Should it be the one who has spent his entire professional career preparing to be an effective leader in the sheriff’s department; or should it be someone who thinks that they have been anointed by God to be the next sheriff elect?
While The Bee was right to question any association with someone as pathetic as David A. Clarke, it needs to be noted that a picture does not equal a relationship, and sorry Jeff, but a calling from God does not equal a Sheriff. By the way, God asked me to write this letter.
Jim P. Matthews, Modesto
Comments