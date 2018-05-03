Volunteers helped us clean up our historical cemeteries

A huge thank you to the 35-plus volunteers who came to the Modesto Citizens and Modesto Pioneer Cemeteries on April 21 to clean grave markers, weed-eat and mow these historical burial grounds of many of Modesto’s founding families. The Sons of the Civil War, The Sons of the American Revolution and Love Modesto volunteers did a magnificent job cleaning up the cemeteries outside and inside. Both boards of directors appreciate their efforts.
Lynne Wagner and Norene Dexter, Board Presidents, Modesto Citizens Cemetery and Modesto Pioneer Cemetery
