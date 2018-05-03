It’s not fair that Ceres gets better facilities than Turlock

Reading about how Ceres is getting a train station that will help Bay Area commuters, I feel someone is missing the big picture here. Turlock, being the second-biggest city in Stanislaus county and the largest for commuters to the Bay Area should, get this station first. The city of Ceres has worked hard to get these things. I look at Ceres’ post office, and it’s better than Turlock’s (ours is from the 1970s). I have seen a lot of things Ceres has done for the city because they advocate for it.
Turlock city government should wake up! Your city needs to speak up for your taxpayers and fight for the city beyond only opening stores and restaurants. Call Amtrak and demand to be heard! I’m a taxpayer, too !
Linda Lee, Turlock
