Terry Withrow one of the best, let’s keep him on the job as supervisor

Over the course of my career, I had the opportunity to work with well over 100 elected officials in one capacity or another and can confidently say that Supervisor Terry Withrow is one of the finest I have had the privilege of working with.
He is intelligent, a visionary and has worked tirelessly serving the citizens of Stanislaus County. Perhaps what impressed me most is his strong conviction and belief that by working together, across all sectors, we can take on the daunting challenges that face our communities and truly make a positive difference. Terry’s passion and leadership has been instrumental in a number of critical initiatives, including “Focus on Prevention,” “Save our Water,” and a multi-agency effort to tackle the persistent and challenging vagrancy issues facing our cities and neighborhoods.
You won’t find Terry prone to photo ops or shameless self-promotion as his mission is focused on serving others, not on others serving himself. Let’s show that character still counts – when you mark your ballot this election, please cast your vote for Terry Withrow for Supervisor, District 3.
Stan Risen, Modesto
Comments