Mayne is the clear choice to take over the DA’s office

After listening to The Bee’s forum with the four District Attorney candidates, I feel there is one clear choice: John R. Mayne. He has worked in the DA’s office 17 years, has strong ethics and has widespread support from people familiar with the justice system.
I have concerns about candidate Patrick Kolasinski. Flitting from an India-based business to law school to a prior, unsuccessful political run to an announced retirement to running for District Attorney is not the sign of a person dedicated to this community. Kolasinski has, and I quote him, “a complete lack of knowledge,” of the DA’s office. His flawed logic is if one prosecutor is a poor leader, then all prosecutors are poor leaders.
Most elected District Attorneys are prosecutors, just as most police chiefs are former officers, most fire chiefs are former firefighters. Experience matters. Kolasinski receives most of his campaign funding from the Bay Area. I do not want our elected officials prioritizing Bay Area objectives.
John R. Mayne is committed to, and supported by, the local community. He has the experience and vision to lead the DA’s office to a better future. Join me and vote John R. Mayne for DA.
Aneea Bote, Modesto
Comments