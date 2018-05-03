Scott Kuykendall encouraged me to get my degree; now I’m a teacher

It is my honor to support Scott Kuykendall for Superintendent of Stanislaus County Schools. I used to work as a classified employee for Modesto City Schools and I worked in the same office as Scott. His leadership encouraged me to pursue my degree and earn a teaching credential. I am currently a Spanish teacher and I give much of the credit for this to Scott. As a former employee, I can attest to his high moral character and the fairness with which he treats staff, students and parents. Scott Kuykendall is a person of great integrity. He is committed to the success of all, students and adult learners.
Elda M. Martinez, Modesto
