Kuykendall has the right experience to lead County Office of Education

Voters, it is important to look at the variety of experience in our candidates to decide who is best suited to make county-wide decisions. I’ve done my research, and Scott Kuykendall has proven he has the ability, desire and leadership skills to be the next County Superintendent of Schools.
You can see from his professional history that Scott has had a variety of educational leadership experience. He has taught students of all ages, and has been an adjunct professor for CSU Stanislaus and Brandman universities, where he taught classes in the teacher credential program. Before taking his current position as a Stanislaus County Office of Education assistant superintendent, he was director of all 7-12 schools for Modesto City Schools – meaning he was responsible for close to 15,000 students, roughly 1,000 teachers and numerous administrators and classified staff members. He has experience working with many different kinds of students and programs, which far exceeds the experience of his competitors.
It is important that voters choose the most qualified candidate to be our next Superintendent of County Schools – Scott Kuykendall is that candidate.
Jeff Albritton, senior director, Modesto City Schools
Comments