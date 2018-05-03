Home-schoolers should welcome the chance to show off what they’re teaching

Parents who are home schooling are receiving state tax money to buy materials and programs in the arts they wish their children to have. Taxpayers will foot the bill if children don’t receive the skills to read, write and do math – all life skills needed for future employment. We will be paying for the rehabilitation of the children who did not get those skills in some cases.
Teachers in public schools are accountable for teaching these skills through testing that determines how a student is progressing. If no public funds are being accepted, public agencies would not have the oversight. Should parents such as the ones in Riverside who registered their home as a “public school,” received the funds and exhibited unacceptable behavior, not get any oversight?
They operated for many years with no one looking in on them. It is my hope that if you are using public funds, you would welcome a chance to show how well those funds are utilized and what is being accomplished with them. Public education is a huge undertaking that needs community support and accountability.
Kathy Munoz, Modesto
