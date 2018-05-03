If $14 million is not ‘a ton’ of extra cash to Caltrans, then what is?

Re “Hwy. 1 near Big Sur now set to open in September” (Page 4A, May 2): Now that sounds like good news – but wait, there is more! The cost is expected to increase from the original $40 million to $54 million. That is a 35 percent increase. That is not unusual and I think can be expected in this kind of work.
Said Susana Cruz, PIO for Caltrans District 5, said “the cost is going to go up slightly, not a ton.”
So, to Caltrans, a $14 million – 35 percent – increase is a “slight amount.” That, my friends, is the spendthrift attitude often displayed by Caltrans that infuriates me!
Duane Roy Frederick, Modesto
