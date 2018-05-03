Juan Alanis’ association with anti-government fringe groups frightens me

As an Hispanic woman who lives and works in Stanislaus County, I’m deeply troubled by Sheriff Candidate Juan Alanis’ support of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. CSPOA is a right-wing fringe association of sheriffs who believe they have the right to decide what laws they want to enforce and can keep federal law enforcement agents out of their counties.
CSPOA also supports the deportation of all undocumented immigrants including those protected by DACA. On the Kevin Fox radio show, Alanis responded to a caller by strongy supporting CSPOA. Alanis also shared his support of CSPOA in several candidate forums.
It is problematic for Alanis to campaign on the slogan of community unity and yet proudly associate himself with such divisive and hostile anti-government, anti-immigrant association such as the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.
Rosa Contreras, Modesto
