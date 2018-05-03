Alanis is best choice for sheriff, no matter who he stands next to for a photo

I take umbrage with Ken Carlson’s article (“Stanislaus County sheriff candidates spark controversy,” Page 1A, May 1) regarding the sheriff’s race. Calling Juan Alanis an underdog because Jeff Dirkse has raised more money is like saying big-money supporters can buy the office of sheriff.
The most important endorsement for either candidate is that of the Stanislaus County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, whose members have committed their support to Alanis. These are the men and women our next sheriff will lead, Juan has earned their respect.
The article indicated that because Alanis posed for a photo with retired Milwaukee (Wisc.,) County sheriff David Clarke this ties his beliefs to Clarke’s. If that were the case, then Jeff Dirkse, by accepting endorsement from Sheriff Adam Christian, who also had a photo taken with Clarke, could be assumed to hold those beliefs.
Yet another issue is that the article said The House church “blessed” Jeff Dirkse. It is my understanding that this and other churches hold their tax-exempt status under the IRS tax code, which clearly prohibits supporting any political candidate.
With respect for Dirkse’s military service, I will be voting for Alanis who has served Stanislaus County for 23 years.
Carolyn Crown, Salida
