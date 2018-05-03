Juan Alanis is perfect antidote to Sheriff Christianson

Re “We must pick our next sheriff very carefully” (Page 1B, April 29): I am compelled to respond to the article regarding Juan Alanis posing for a photo with Milwaukee (Wisc.) County Sheriff David Clarke. It was disappointing to read that The Bee was insinuating Alanis shares the same opinions as Clarke all because he took a picture with him. That was so unfair and uncalled for.
Jeff Dirkse has had a number of incidents and unconscionable things happen on his watch. Why hasn’t The Bee told the public about those incidents? We cannot have another Adam Christianson running Stanislaus County. We can’t afford more lawsuits; we need to heal financially and emotionally.
We need a sheriff who listens to the people. Alanis will unite all of us.
Dirkse only cares about his own opinions. He is not transparent, and having a sheriff we can’t trust scares me. Anyone Christianson endorses automatically does not have my vote. Alanis wants to put officers in our children’s schools. A man who wants to provide extra safety for my children has my support 110 percent, and should have yours, too. June 5th vote for the best candidate for Stanislaus County Sheriff – Juan Alanis!
Tiffany and Chris Paez, Modesto
