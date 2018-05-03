As superintendent, Kuykendall will help everyone prepare for a career

You have seen the signs: “Scott Kuykendall – Success for All.” I have known Scott for a decade as he has served many roles in public education. While the breadth of his experiences qualifies him to become Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools, voters should know that he has impacted our county with Vocational Education Programs that are helping students and adults who have not succeeded in traditional educational programs.
In his position as Assistant Superintendent, Scott started Voc Ed programs to prepare students and adults to lead productive and rewarding lives. Our programs serve as a model for other counties.
In many cases, area employers are offering participants employment even before they are able to complete the programs. There are challenges ahead, and Scott will continue to push programs that prepare young people for success. This might be on an academic path or a student returning to public education looking for employment. Not everyone needs a college education, but everyone needs to prepare for a career.
Dick Shahbazian, Modesto
