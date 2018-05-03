Who will stand up for those being traumatized by our government?

I was deeply troubled after reading the column by Nicholas Kristof, “Trump acts with wanton cruelty to immigrant kids” (Page 1B, April 29). He recounted how babies are being “pried from” the arms of immigrant parents after crossing the border and sent to separate holding facilities. White House chief of staff John Kelly said last year he was considering routine family separation “to deter” new arrivals; it appears this policy is now in effect.
Kristof wrote of Jose Demar Fuentes, a 30-year-old college grad who arrived in November with his 1-year-old son, Mateo, who was then forcibly taken from his father – who is requesting asylum because he’s on a gang execution list.
As a grandparent, I am horrified that our country is intentionally separating families. How do you as a parent or grandparent respond? You might say it’s necessary to keep “those people” out of our country. I reject this justification. Who will speak out for voiceless and powerless children?
Someone once said, “If not me, who? If not now, when?” As a member of a congregation who stands for compassion and justice, I am compelled to speak. Who will stand with me?
Elaine Harty Forcier, Modesto
