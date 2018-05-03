Ted Howze doesn’t just talk, he gets things done

With the June primary elections just around the corner, I wanted to share why I’m voting for veterinarian Ted Howze for Congress. I returned to my hometown to practice dentistry and have watched as Turlock has grown/evolved since I graduated from Turlock High back in 1984. This community is important to the entire valley, and Ted Howze has been a huge positive in Turlock as a community leader.
When Ted was elected to the city council, he lived up to his promise to hire more police officers and firefighters without breaking the budget. As the lead of the budget committee, he found millions of dollars “lost” in obsolete insurance accounts and streamlined many city services that left Turlock as the most fiscally stable city in the Valley during one of the worst economic periods in modern history.
Ted will best be remembered as the tireless advocate for jobs who brought in new high-paying jobs with his signature project: Turlock’s Regional Industrial Park. That matters because businesses like mine thrive when the local community prospers.
Join me in voting Ted Howze for Congress; because Ted doesn’t just talk, he gets things done.
Dr. Jeffrey Rice, Turlock
