I know Ted Howze well, and he gets my vote for Congress

I consider myself extremely fortunate to have met and hired a young veterinarian named Ted Howze in 1994. Even luckier yet that he eventually became my business partner of more than two decades. Ted is the kind of man who makes an impression on people, and I’d like to share mine now that he is running to represent our Valley in Congress.
I support Ted because he is that rare person who gives 100 percent effort to every endeavor. If he says he will do it, it gets done. He doesn’t take shortcuts. I can tell you from experience that Ted Howze is hands down the most motivated, hard-working, loyal and honest person I’ve ever been privileged to work with.
Ted’s greatest talent is his deep understanding of business, complex financial transactions and budgets. He demonstrated that mastery as a Turlock councilmember by building balanced budgets and ultimately developing the funding for what has now become the premier high-tech agricultural industrial development in our region.
The citizens of District 10 would be well served to elect a man like Ted Howze to Congress. We will miss him, but our loss will be the Valley’s gain!
Mark Brandt, Turlock
