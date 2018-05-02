Virginia Madueno gets our Valley and should represent it in Congress

Here’s why I will vote for Virginia Madueno and am supporting her campaign with time, energy and money.
1) Virginia was born and raised in Riverbank and still lives there.
2) Her parents emigrated from Mexico and became citizens. She understands issues immigrants face.
3) As a business owner, she gets the needs of business.
4) Virginia knows the importance of safe neighborhoods and reasonable gun laws. She is for 2nd amendment rights and against taking anyone’s guns away.
5) As mayor of Riverbank, Virginia worked across party lines to get things done.
6) She has addressed gang and domestic violence. She’s on the boards of the Gallo Arts Center, Stanislaus State University and others.
7) She’s worked to expand the ACE train to the Valley!
8) Virginia is relatable. She talks with people, not at them. Her words and actions match. That’s called trustworthy.
Virginia represents the American Dream in action, having worked in the fields as a child, graduated from Stanislaus State and as a successful business woman.
We say we want more female balance in Congress, but we don’t vote women into office. With only 20 percent of representatives being female, it’s time to have our actions match our words.
Lynn Telford-Sahl, Modesto
