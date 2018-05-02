They’ve drawn them a picture, but drivers still can’t use roundabouts

Once again, some uninformed person almost hit me in a roundabout because he don’t know the rules. He was in the right lane and instead of exiting only the first two exits, which he is supposed to do, he tried to go farther around and almost hit me. I was in the inside lane going straight. And then he had the nerve to honk at me as if I was the one who didn’t know what I was doing.
Again people, if in the right lane you can only exit through the first two exits, not all around. Pay attention to the sign and street markings, and maybe you can figure it out.
Mark Lane, Modesto
