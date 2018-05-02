Give Trump Nobel prize ... for non-literary fiction

The South Korean President and commentators are starting to generate support for a Nobel Prize to be awarded to D.J. Trump. Trump could win the prize in three categories:
▪ Literature, for outstanding contributions in the field of intimidation.
▪ Chemistry, for his mercurial “personality.”
▪ Science, for being psychologically counterproductive by wall-building.
If he wins any prize, the proceeds could be used to pay for part of Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against him.
Mitch Rudoff, Modesto
