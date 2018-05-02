Letters to the Editor

Give Trump Nobel prize ... for non-literary fiction

May 02, 2018 06:02 PM

The South Korean President and commentators are starting to generate support for a Nobel Prize to be awarded to D.J. Trump. Trump could win the prize in three categories:

▪ Literature, for outstanding contributions in the field of intimidation.

▪ Chemistry, for his mercurial “personality.”

▪ Science, for being psychologically counterproductive by wall-building.

If he wins any prize, the proceeds could be used to pay for part of Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against him.

Mitch Rudoff, Modesto

