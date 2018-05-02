Sue Zwahlen will be a voice for women in Congress

am voting for Sue Zwahlen for Congress because Sue believes, as I do, that each woman has the right to decide for herself how to deal with a pregnancy in consultation with her doctor and according to her own religious beliefs. The choice is hers. Sue will defend a woman’s right to control her own body, including the right to abortion and contraception services available under the law.
Sue recognizes the vital role Planned Parenthood plays in delivering women’s health services. She believes we can, and should, do a much better job providing education and access to family planning and sex education – not just for women, but for men, too. The prevention of unplanned pregnancies requires a full investment in women’s health programs. Sue will also lead the fight against all forms of sexual harassment and abuse – in the workplace, home and community. We need more women’s voices in Washington. Won’t you join me and help send Sue Zwahlen to Congress?
Pat Glattke, Modesto
