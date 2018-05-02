What’s so scary about a sheriff’s candidate who will put the people first?

This is in response to your endorsement of Jeff Dirkse for Sheriff (“We must pick our next sheriff very carefully,” April 29). You seem to have ignored your own arguments. Clearly Dirske is the candidate of the politicians. You state that we don’t want the same old thing and the problems from Adam Christianson’s tenure, but you support a candidate who is undoubtedly Christianson’s “boy.”
Did any of you pay attention during the interview with the candidates? Juan Alanis wore a suit and tie and sat up straight. He was obviously a little nervous, but did a commendable job responding to the questions. Dirkse on the other hand skipped the tie and slouched back in his chair. His posture and demeanor was not that of a West Point graduate nor even a gentleman. He stared at Juan and attempted to intimidate him. As a retired Marine I was embarrassed by Dirske and his lack of respect. I usually support veterans and I do appreciate his service, but he is not some “war hero.” Once in power do you believe Dirkse will be different? I wouldn’t be surprised to see him pin on five stars.
Dirske demonstrates some very serious character flaws. With so many politicians supporting him do you honestly believe he will serve the people? Why do you fear a candidate who will put the people of Stanislaus County first? Juan Alanis is the candidate for the people.
Ed Keene, Waterford
Comments