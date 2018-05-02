Bee shows disrespect toward Sheriff Clarke in not endorsing Alanis

Re “We must pick our next sheriff very carefully” (Page 1B, April 29): We need to support our local law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect us. Juan Alanis took a picture with Sheriff David Clarke, showing respect for a man who dedicated his life to serving and protecting. The lack of appreciation for their service and bias presented by The Modesto Bee is appalling; they should be ashamed. Twenty-three years of service to our community is amazing, Juan Alanis; you should be proud. Your decorated career with multiple lifesaving awards is commendable. I will be showing my gratitude on June 5 when I vote for you as our next Sheriff.
Salli Bosch, Modesto
